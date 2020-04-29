Video Surveillance Storage Market 2020, COVID 19 Breakdown Impact, Industry, Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market is valued approximately USD 7.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Video surveillance storage is the method of storing real-time video data generated by surveillance cameras on storage devices. The data can then be recovered in the future for investigation of any event or actions which can be treated as an evidence for a situation in either file or block format. Video surveillance systems are used for campus safety , , airport safety, hospital and patient safety, stadium safety and police safety among others. Furthermore, video surveillance cameras are utilized to capture substantial amounts of information requiring scaling of network bandwidth and storage capacity. Usage of video surveillance in organizations across each vertical is growing, mounting up new challenges related to handling surveillance systems and storing the exponentially increasing volume of raw video footage. Numerous large enterprises use more than 100 cameras on an average, which function 24*7 around the clock collecting feed. Hence with the number of surveillance cameras increasing and the worth of video analytics projected to grow, so is the need for video surveillance storage. As the number of video surveillance cameras shipped globally in 2006 was 10 million and it crossed over 100 million in 2016 and 130 million in 2018. Furthermore, the increasing demand for IP cameras and video surveillance and storage for the safety of the public places is increasing. As the number of crimes and attacks are increasing across the world. This propels the government to install CCTVs in most of the public places for the security and safety of the population. The Storage of these video surveillance also aids in determining the culprit of the attack. Hence fueling the market for Video Surveillance Storage market. However, low awareness regarding video surveillance and latest storage technologies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, rise of internet of things and adoption of Cloud based services present an opportunistic market for the Video Surveillance storage.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Products:

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Direct Attached Storage (DAS)

Video Recorders

By Storage Media:

Hard Disk Drive (HDD)

Solid State Drive (SSD)

By Deployment modes:

Cloud

On-premises

By Application:

Commercial

Defence/Military

City Surveillance

Industrial

By Verticals:

Government and Defence

Education

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing,

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

