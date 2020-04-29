Latin America Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Growth Analysis, Post COVID-19 Impact

The adoption of cloud-based solutions in Latin America (LATAM), while slow in the past years, is now growing at a steady pace. This can be attributed to the rising growing of the infrastructure-as-a-service market and penetration of data centers in the region. Moreover, the technology is mostly relied on in the region for software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, which are designed for supporting applications to help businesses streamline their operations including payroll and accounting.

In addition to this, cloud is also being implemented for enterprise resource planning in LATAM and allows organizations to integrate their business functionalities for achieving higher productivity and efficiency. As per a report by P&S Intelligence, valued at $29.7 million in 2017, the LATAM SD-WAN market is predicted to generate a revenue of $219.4 million by 2023, progressing at a 38.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Because of this growing adoption of cloud-based applications in LATAM, the requirement for software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) is also increasing in the region. A WAN can be defined as a connection between local area networks that are separated by a significant distance, ranging from few miles to a thousand miles.

A SD-WAN then refers a WAN that can be managed and configured programmatically and can connect various branches to a central hub office or cover several locations in a large campus. The SD-WAN model is designed for supporting applications that are hosted in on-premises data centers, SaaS solutions, and private or public clouds, while ensuring that highest levels of application performance is delivered.