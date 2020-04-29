Impact of COVID-19 On Intralogistics Market Rising Trends, Demand and Global Outlook 2019 to 2024

According to a new report published by FAST.MR, titled, “Intralogistics Market” witnessed a market value of USD XXX billion in 2018 and is considered to surpass USD XXX billion by 2024, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2019 and 2024. The Intralogistics market is analyzed based on regions, by component, and by end-use. The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The research report also includes detailed competitive analysis of dominant market players in Intralogistics market, such as Siemens, Aethon, Invata, KION Group, Balluff, Datalogic, Omron, Pepperl & Fuchs, BÖWE SYSTEC GmbH, Hans Turck, UniCarriers Americas, and others.

ACCESS SAMPLE COPY OF “INTRALOGISTICS MARKET” REPORT – https://www.fastmr.com/request-s/113

Market Summary:

Based on the component, the market has been classified into diverter rollers for conveying systems, support and guiding rollers, belt deflection wheels, bearing shields, shuttle wheels, shuttle flaps, and others. In the component segment, diverter rollers for conveying systems segment contributed around XX% market share of the Intralogistics market in 2018. Conveying systems are one of the most important parts of an intralogistics system. Conveying and transportation or material flow is an important part of the intralogistics system and with the rise in the adoption of the intralogistics system, the diverter rollers for conveying systems are poised to thrive at a considerable pace in coming years.

Intralogistics end-use type segment includes retail & consumer goods, industrial products, food & beverage, automotive, chemicals, and other segments. The retail & consumer goods segment was valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024. The rise of e-commerce platforms and ever-increasing consumer expectations have bolstered the growth of the retail & consumer goods market globally.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. At present, The North America region has acquired significant market shares and is poised to continue its dominance in the coming years. The presence of technologically advanced infrastructure and intense market competition have backed the growth of North America Intralogistics Market in recent years. The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report. Some of the key players operating in the market include Siemens, Aethon, Invata, KION Group, Balluff, Datalogic, Omron, Pepperl & Fuchs, BÖWE SYSTEC GmbH, Hans Turck, UniCarriers Americas, and others, prominent players.

Research Scope and Deliverables:

– Research Methodology & Executive Summary

– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities

– Market Size and Forecast Projections

– Competitive Analysis

– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

– Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyses the Intralogistics market by the following segments:

– Component

– End-Use Sector

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers a separate analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

BROWSE FULL REPORT WITH TABLE OF CONTENT- https://www.fastmr.com/report/113/intralogistics-market

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Intralogistics Market

3. Global Intralogistics Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Intralogistics Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. PEST Analysis

8. Global Intralogistics Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2024

9. Global Intralogistics Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

9.4. Diverter Rollers for Conveying Systems Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.5. Support and Guiding Rollers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.6. Belt Deflection Wheels Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.7. Bearing Shields Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.8. Shuttle Wheels Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.9. Shuttle Flaps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.10. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10. Global Intralogistics Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-use

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-use

10.3. BPS Analysis, By End-use

10.4. Retail & Consumer Goods Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5. Industrial Products Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.6. Food & Beverage Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.7. Automotive Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.8. Chemicals Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11. Geographical Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.2.1. By Component

11.2.1.1. Introduction

11.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

11.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

11.2.1.4. Diverter Rollers for Conveying Systems Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1.5. Support and Guiding Rollers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1.6. Belt Deflection Wheels Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1.7. Bearing Shields Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1.8. Shuttle Wheels Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1.9. Shuttle Flaps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1.10. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.2. By End-use

11.2.2.1. Introduction

11.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-use

11.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End-use

11.2.2.4. Retail & Consumer Goods Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.2.5. Industrial Products Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.2.6. Food & Beverage Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.2.7. Automotive Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.2.8. Chemicals Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.2.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.3. By Country

11.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.2.3.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.2.3.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.3. Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.3.1. By Component

11.3.1.1. Introduction

11.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

11.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

11.3.1.4. Diverter Rollers for Conveying Systems Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.1.5. Support and Guiding Rollers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.1.6. Belt Deflection Wheels Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.1.7. Bearing Shields Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.1.8. Shuttle Wheels Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.1.9. Shuttle Flaps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.1.10. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.2. By End-use

11.3.2.1. Introduction

11.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-use

11.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End-use

11.3.2.4. Retail & Consumer Goods Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.2.5. Industrial Products Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.2.6. Food & Beverage Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.2.7. Automotive Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.2.8. Chemicals Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.2.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.3. By Country

11.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.3.3.3. Germany Market Size & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Size & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.3.3.5. France Market Size & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.3.3.6. Italy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.3.3.7. Spain Market Size & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.3.3.8. Russia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.4. Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.4.1. By Component

11.4.1.1. Introduction

11.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

11.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

11.4.1.4. Diverter Rollers for Conveying Systems Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.4.1.5. Support and Guiding Rollers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.4.1.6. Belt Deflection Wheels Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.4.1.7. Bearing Shields Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.4.1.8. Shuttle Wheels Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.4.1.9. Shuttle Flaps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.4.1.10. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Read [email protected]@

About Us:

FAST.MR is a global market research and business-consulting organization that aims to provide a deep market insight to our clients, which helps them in better decision making in the dynamic environment. We have a team of highly qualified personnel that studies the market in depth to provide our clients with better strategies to stand out in the market.

Our report covers current market status, opportunities available in the market, growth plans, and emerging trends in order to cater to the evolving needs of the customers. We help businesses around the globe with operational improvements, technologies, emerging market trends which in-depth boost the company’s growth in the future. The reports prepared by us are customized according to the client’s needs. We inculcate high morale and ethics while preparing our ICT industry report which helps in building long term relationships with our clients.

Contact Us:

Fast. MR

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.fastmr.com