Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market Size, COVID 19 Impact, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Leaders, Services and Forecast to 2026
Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Ethernet switch is a multiport network switch that connects all the computer networking devices together on a computer. Ethernet hubs which forward the data to all the ports irrespective of the requirement, where Ethernet Switch forwards the data only to its destination port where it is required. It is classified into two main categories modular and fixed configuration. Modular switches add expansion modules into the switches as needed, thereby delivering the best flexibility to address changing networks, whereas fixed configuration switches are switches with a fixed number of ports and not expandable. The Industrial Ethernet switches have broad application in industrial infrastructures such as smart grid, security & surveillance, intelligent rail & traffic and other utilities are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services and other strategic alliances by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company�s news release in July 2018, D-Link launched four Ethernet switches- DGS-F3400, DGS-F3600, DES-F3200, and DGS-F3000 for industries such as Oil and Gas industry, Mines, Manufacturing Plants, and Shipping etc. However, high cost associated with instalment of managed industrial Ethernet switches is the major factor restraining the growth of global Industrial Ethernet Switch market during the forecast period.
Major market player included in this report are:
Cisco Systems Inc.
D-Link Corporation
TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd
Juniper Networks Inc.
IBM Corporation
TRENDnet, Inc.
Hewlett-Packard (HP)
Microsoft Corporation
Siemens AG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Modular Switches
Fixed Configuration Switches
Smart Switches
Managed L2 and L3 Switches
By End User:
Small Enterprise
Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise
By Industry Vertical:
Manufacturing
Aerospace & Defense
Energy & Power
Oil & Gas
Automotive & Transportation
Others
By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
Some Points from Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3. Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market Dynamics
Chapter 4. Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market: Industry Analysis
Chapter 5. Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market, by Type
Chapter 6. Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market, by End User
Chapter 7. Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market, by Industry Verticals
Chapter 8. Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Top Market Strategies
9.2. Company Profiles
9.2.1. Cisco Systems, Inc.
9.2.2. D-Link Corporation
9.2.3. TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd
9.2.4. Juniper Networks Inc.
9.2.5. IBM Corporation
9.2.6. Trendnet, Inc.
9.2.7. Hewlett-Packard (HP)
9.2.8. Microsoft Corporation
9.2.9. Siemens AG
Chapter 10. Research Process
