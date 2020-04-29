Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market Size, COVID 19 Impact, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Leaders, Services and Forecast to 2026

Global Industrial Ethernet Switch Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Ethernet switch is a multiport network switch that connects all the computer networking devices together on a computer. Ethernet hubs which forward the data to all the ports irrespective of the requirement, where Ethernet Switch forwards the data only to its destination port where it is required. It is classified into two main categories modular and fixed configuration. Modular switches add expansion modules into the switches as needed, thereby delivering the best flexibility to address changing networks, whereas fixed configuration switches are switches with a fixed number of ports and not expandable. The Industrial Ethernet switches have broad application in industrial infrastructures such as smart grid, security & surveillance, intelligent rail & traffic and other utilities are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services and other strategic alliances by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company�s news release in July 2018, D-Link launched four Ethernet switches- DGS-F3400, DGS-F3600, DES-F3200, and DGS-F3000 for industries such as Oil and Gas industry, Mines, Manufacturing Plants, and Shipping etc. However, high cost associated with instalment of managed industrial Ethernet switches is the major factor restraining the growth of global Industrial Ethernet Switch market during the forecast period.

Cisco Systems Inc.

D-Link Corporation

TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd

Juniper Networks Inc.

IBM Corporation

TRENDnet, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard (HP)

Microsoft Corporation

Siemens AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Modular Switches

Fixed Configuration Switches

Smart Switches

Managed L2 and L3 Switches

By End User:

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Industry Vertical:

Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Automotive & Transportation

Others

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

