Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market 2020 by Type, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2026
Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is the ability to deliver an integrated suite of business applications, that shares process and data model, and deep operational end-to-end processes, which are found in finance, HR, distribution, manufacturing, service and the supply chain. ERP is used in wide range of end user industry including Manufacturing & Services, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government Utilities, Aerospace and defense, Telecom and Others. Globalization, regulatory compliance and centralization as well as rising adoption of ERP software to boost transparency and operational efficiency of organizations are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising technological advancements, introduction new products and services and other strategic alliance by market key player will create a lucrative growth opportunity for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in March 2020, Sage Group announced the introduction of its next generation ERP for the construction industry, by combining its Sage Intact ERP functionality with construction industry and enhancing it with the knowledge and functionality gained from the Sage Timberline/Sage 300 Construction product. However, higher investment and maintenance costs are the major factor restraining the growth of global Enterprise Resource Planning market during the forecast period.
Request a sample report on Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market: https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/3/7643
Major market player included in this report are:
SAP SE
Oracle Corporation
Sage Group plc
Microsoft Corporation
BAAN Company (now part of Infor)
Kronos Incorporated
JD Edwards
QAD Inc.
Consona Corporation
Epicor Software Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Functional Analysis:
Finance
Human resource (HR)
Supply chain
Others
By Deployment Analysis:
Cloud
On-Premise
By Vertical Analysis:
Manufacturing & Services
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Government Utilities
Aerospace and defense
Telecom
Others
By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
Place the Order of Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Research Report: https://martresearch.com/paymentform/3/7643/Single_User
Some Points from Table of Content
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3 Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Industry Analysis
Chapter 5 Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market, by Functional Anlaysis
Chapter 6 Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market, by Deployment Anlaysis
Chapter 7 Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market, by Vertical Anlaysis
Chapter 8 Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 9 Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Top Market Strategies
9.2. Company Profiles
9.2.1. SAP SE
9.2.2. Oracle Corporation
9.2.3. Sage Group plc
9.2.4. Microsoft Corporation
9.2.5. BAAN Company (now part of Infor)
9.2.6. Kronos Incorporated.
9.2.7. JD Edwards
9.2.8. QAD Inc.
9.2.9. Consona Corporation
9.2.10. Epicor Software Corporation
Chapter 10 Research Process
For More Enquiry @ https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/3/7643
For More Details Email Us: [email protected]