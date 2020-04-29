Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market 2020 by Type, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2026

Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is the ability to deliver an integrated suite of business applications, that shares process and data model, and deep operational end-to-end processes, which are found in finance, HR, distribution, manufacturing, service and the supply chain. ERP is used in wide range of end user industry including Manufacturing & Services, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government Utilities, Aerospace and defense, Telecom and Others. Globalization, regulatory compliance and centralization as well as rising adoption of ERP software to boost transparency and operational efficiency of organizations are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising technological advancements, introduction new products and services and other strategic alliance by market key player will create a lucrative growth opportunity for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in March 2020, Sage Group announced the introduction of its next generation ERP for the construction industry, by combining its Sage Intact ERP functionality with construction industry and enhancing it with the knowledge and functionality gained from the Sage Timberline/Sage 300 Construction product. However, higher investment and maintenance costs are the major factor restraining the growth of global Enterprise Resource Planning market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Functional Analysis:

Finance

Human resource (HR)

Supply chain

Others

By Deployment Analysis:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Vertical Analysis:

Manufacturing & Services

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government Utilities

Aerospace and defense

Telecom

Others

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market, by Functional Anlaysis

Chapter 6 Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market, by Deployment Anlaysis

Chapter 7 Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market, by Vertical Anlaysis

Chapter 8 Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. SAP SE

9.2.2. Oracle Corporation

9.2.3. Sage Group plc

9.2.4. Microsoft Corporation

9.2.5. BAAN Company (now part of Infor)

9.2.6. Kronos Incorporated.

9.2.7. JD Edwards

9.2.8. QAD Inc.

9.2.9. Consona Corporation

9.2.10. Epicor Software Corporation

Chapter 10 Research Process

