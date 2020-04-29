Global Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Size, COVID 19 Impact, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Leaders, Services and Forecast to 2026

Global Cloud Database and DBaaS Market is valued approximately USD 10.37 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.7 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. A cloud Database operates on a cloud computing platform where access to the database is provided as a service. Consumers can both use ready-to-use machine pictures that already consist of an optimized fixing of a database or upload their individual mechanism image along with the database installed on it, or. The Database as a service model application evades the users with the trouble to install and maintain the database themselves. The database service provider owns and maintains the database. The rising need for self-driving cloud databases drives the market for Cloud Database and DBaaS. Further, the escalating use of cloud service for data storage space fuels the market growth. As it provides features such as accessibility, expenditure, upgradation, savings and more. these features have propelled multiple companies to relocate their information on the cloud. Most of these companies belong to the healthcare sector, banking sector and insurance division. These companies are mainly reliant on their website and hence choose cloud storage to reduce expenditure of operations and increase efficiency. Hence the growing use of these cloud storage in healthcare through healthcare management systems, electronic health records drives the market growth. While growing demand for net banking, online transactions and mobile banking increases the demand for cloud database market. However, rising privacy and security of the Data Stored on Databases impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although increase in growth of NoSQL Database presents an opportunistic market during the forecast period. Also, the use of these cloud databases for non traditional divisions such as music stores, social networking and online gaming present booming trend for the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Google LLC (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Amazon Web Services (AWS)(US)

IBM (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Alibaba Cloud (China)

SAP SE (Germany)

MongoDB (US)

EnterpriseDB (US)

Redis Labs (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Database Type:

Structured Query Language (SQL)

Not only Structured Query Language (NoSQL)

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Model:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and Information Technology (IT)

Government

Consumer Goods and Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Cloud Database and DBaaS Market, by Database Type

Chapter 6 Global Cloud Database and DBaaS Market, by Component

Chapter 7 Global Cloud Database and DBaaS Market, by Deployment Model

Chapter 8 Global Cloud Database and DBaaS Market, by Vertical

Chapter 9 Global Cloud Database and DBaaS Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 10 Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Google LLC (US)

10.2.2. Microsoft Corporation (US)

10.2.3. Amazon Web Services (AWS)(US)

10.2.4. IBM (US)

10.2.5. Oracle Corporation (US)

10.2.6. Alibaba Cloud (China)

10.2.7. SAP SE (Germany)

10.2.8. MongoDB (US)

10.2.9. EnterpriseDB (US)

10.2.10. Redis Labs (US)

Chapter 11 Research Process

