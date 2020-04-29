Enterprise Data Management Market 2020, COVID 19 Breakdown Impact, Industry, Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026

Global Enterprise Data Management Market is valued approximately USD 71.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Enterprise Data Management (EDM) is an enterprises ability to effectively manage, integrate, disseminate, and create data for enterprise processes. EDM offers accurate, consistent and transparent content for organizations process. Enterprise data management automatically receives data from third-party cloud services, applications, and enterprise systems, which helps business organizations to eliminate administrative data conflicts and issues, due to the negligence of information and data. The increased adoption of columnar databases and massively parallel processing architectures are the driving the growth of market. The need for on-time qualified information, increase in regulatory compliance and regulations and increased need for risk management are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising technological advancements, introduction new products and services and other strategic alliance by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in February 2020, Vodafone Idea has tied up with IBM Corporation to launch data security device management solution for enterprise. However, presence of data Silos is the major factor restraining the growth of global Enterprise Data Management market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical:

Healthcare And Life Sciences

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom and Information Technology

Retail and Consumer Goods

Media And Entertainment

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Government & Defense

Others

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Enterprise Data Management Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Enterprise Data Management Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Enterprise Data Management Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Enterprise Data Management Market, by Component

Chapter 6 Global Enterprise Data Management Market, by Deployment Mode

Chapter 7 Global Enterprise Data Management Market, by Organizational Size

Chapter 8 Global Enterprise Data Management Market, by Industry Vertical

Chapter 9 Global Enterprise Data Management Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 10 Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. IBM Corporation

10.2.2. SAS Institute

10.2.3. Teradata Corporation

10.2.4. Oracle Corporation

10.2.5. SAP SE

10.2.6. Talend

10.2.7. Symantec

10.2.8. Cloudera Inc.

10.2.9. Ataccaman Corporation

Chapter 11 Research Process

