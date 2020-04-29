Enterprise Data Management Market 2020, COVID 19 Breakdown Impact, Industry, Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026
Global Enterprise Data Management Market is valued approximately USD 71.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Enterprise Data Management (EDM) is an enterprises ability to effectively manage, integrate, disseminate, and create data for enterprise processes. EDM offers accurate, consistent and transparent content for organizations process. Enterprise data management automatically receives data from third-party cloud services, applications, and enterprise systems, which helps business organizations to eliminate administrative data conflicts and issues, due to the negligence of information and data. The increased adoption of columnar databases and massively parallel processing architectures are the driving the growth of market. The need for on-time qualified information, increase in regulatory compliance and regulations and increased need for risk management are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising technological advancements, introduction new products and services and other strategic alliance by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in February 2020, Vodafone Idea has tied up with IBM Corporation to launch data security device management solution for enterprise. However, presence of data Silos is the major factor restraining the growth of global Enterprise Data Management market during the forecast period.
Major market player included in this report are:
IBM Corporation
SAS Institute
Teradata Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Talend
Symantec
Cloudera Inc.
Ataccaman Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Software
Services
By Deployment Mode:
Cloud
On-Premise
By Organization Size:
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical:
Healthcare And Life Sciences
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Telecom and Information Technology
Retail and Consumer Goods
Media And Entertainment
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Transportation and Logistics
Government & Defense
Others
By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
Some Points from Table of Content
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Global Enterprise Data Management Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3 Global Enterprise Data Management Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Global Enterprise Data Management Market Industry Analysis
Chapter 5 Global Enterprise Data Management Market, by Component
Chapter 6 Global Enterprise Data Management Market, by Deployment Mode
Chapter 7 Global Enterprise Data Management Market, by Organizational Size
Chapter 8 Global Enterprise Data Management Market, by Industry Vertical
Chapter 9 Global Enterprise Data Management Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 10 Competitive Intelligence
10.1. Top Market Strategies
10.2. Company Profiles
Chapter 11 Research Process
