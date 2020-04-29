Due to COVID-19 Imapct On Event Management Software Market Size, Share, Analysis, Trends, Future and Forecast till 2025

The coronavirus or COVID-19 (formerly 2019-nCoV) broke out in December 2019, which has been imposed as a medical emergency worldwide. More than 183 countries and territories have reported cases of coronavirus to date. This is the latest report, covering the current coronavirus impact on the market .

The market research report, from Fast.MR, studies the “Event Management Software Market” for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 in terms of value. The Event Management Software Market research report will represent the analysis of all the segments, which will include the market size, Y-O-Y growth analysis and structure of the overall industry.

The Event Management Software Market research report determines the market dynamics, which includes growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, and trends leading the current nature and future status of this market. Further, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces which include buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the global Event Management Software Market. In addition to this, the report offers recent industry activities and value chain analysis for the Event Management Software Market.

The market for Event Management Software Market also consists of the recent developments that are setting the level of competition in the market, along with accurate and complete information about the prominent key players in the market.

Growth Drivers – Event Management Software Market

Growing Demand for Event Planning Services

There is an increasing demand for innovative, well-organized event management services. Events such as conferences, sport & fitness events, college festivals, entertainment events and more are taking places at resilient rate, thus creating a great demand for event management services. There is also an unmatched growth in number of event management service providers offering management services for various types of events. Also, event management planners are actively using numerous advance tools to ensure highest possible results. The competition among event management companies is also growing at strong pace, and in order to tackle the market competition effectively, event organizers are adopting innovative solutions such as event management software and others, which in turn is likely to encourage the growth of global event management software market.

Growing Demand for Business Related Data through Events

Data collection through business events is another major trend active in the market. Personal data of invitees, their activities during the event and other possible data are widely being used in market research, strategy making and for other purposes. Event management software is a proved and effective method of data collection as it can helps user to collect data at various level of their invitees. Apart from this, additional benefits of using event management software such as it improves visitor’s experience, maximizes attendee convenience, ease in terms of planning & execution of event strategies

Other Growth Drivers of the Market

The event management software has also gone through great transformation, today, EMSs (event management software) are equipped with wide range of features, offering great convenience, cost benefits and are also obviating various unnecessary requirements. These capabilities of EMS are amusing almost every event planner in the world. Increasing number of companies, who are offering event management software and continuous upgradation in event management software is projected to thrive the market of event management software at notable rate in upcoming years.

Competent insights covered in the report:

Detailed assessment of the Event Management Software Market and estimations about market growth at the global, regional, and country levels

Market sizing and Y-o-Y growth rate projection of different segments and sub-segments of the market

Market dynamics including growth factors, challenges, industry trends and opportunities for upcoming and emerging players in the market

Discussing the strategies adopted by the key and prominent players in order to improve their sales and standing in the market

Providing comprehensive analysis of the market shares and market positions of the established players in the Event Management Software Market

Event Management Software Market: Segment Information

The market for global Event Management Software Market is segmented by type, deployment, organization size. Further, the market for Event Management Software Market is sub-segmented as follows:

By Type

– All-in-One Event Management Software

– One-solution Platforms

– Event Registration & Ticketing

– Website Development

– Surveys & Polls

– Others

By Deployment

– Cloud-based

– On-premise

By Organization Size

– Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

Event Management Software Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global Event Management Software Market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the market is divided on the basis of countries into

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– United Kingdom

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Indonesia

– Taiwan

– Australia

– New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– North Africa

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Event Management Software Market: Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

-Aventri, Inc.

-Eventtia

-Planning Pod

-Cvent Inc.

– ClearEvent, Inc.

-Hubilo Softech Private Limited

-Big Tree Entertainment Private. Limited

-Profit Systems Inc.

-Eventbrite

-Whova

-Other Major & Niche Players

Timeline Considered for Analysis:

– 2018: Base Year

– 2019: Estimated Year

– 2019 to 2024: Forecast Period

