Childcare Management Software Market Outlook to 2027 – Bloomz, Eleyo, Himama, iclasspro, Kidcheck

The childcare management software market is estimated to account US$ 144.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 293.9 Mn by 2027.

Geographically, North America holds the largest childcare management software market share, owing to rapid technological developments, and numerous investments as well as initiatives taken by the government across North American countries. The growing number of women are being employed in the region, which has resulted in achieving additional economic growth. Recently, in February 2019, the Trump government announced the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative, which targeted to reach 50 million women by 2025 with the help of US government activities, a new, innovative fund, and private-public partnerships. The government announced the first round investment for four new projects, which include 200 public and private-sector partnerships across 22 countries in the region. This factor is upsurge the growth of the revenue size of the childcare management software market in the North American region. This, as a result, has positively impacted the childcare management software market.

Asia-Pacific holds the second-highest market share in the childcare management software market. The primary reason for the growth of childcare management software is the US government spends significant amounts in the development and implementation of childcare management software. For instance, Major companies such as Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Learning Care Group, and KinderCare Education focus on providing childcare management software across the country. The childcare services industry in the country comprises more than 54,000 commercial facilities along with 21,000 facilities are handled by nonprofit organizations. Similarly, In 2018, the Canadian government announced its budget of C$100 million for Indigenous child care on reserve and C$400 million for the development of childcare in provinces and territories. Such investments made by the government for the development of childcare centers are anticipated to boost the childcare management software market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2019, HiMama announced a partnership with Pearson to provide the simplest way for child care centers to add assessments to their programming. Furthermore, in the same year, KinderCare launched the KinderCare App which is a version of the HiMama app for its families across KinderCare Learning Centers across the US. These market initiatives and strategic expansions are expected to continue during the forecast period, contributing to the high growth of the childcare management software market in the region.

Childcare Management Software Market Insights

The upsurge in the number of daycare centers

In the present scenario, working professionals commit most of their time in workspaces and are unable to concentrate on personal life. This has compelled them to opt for daycare centers for their children to groom their learning abilities. Enrollment of kids aged 2–5 is more across preschools, kindergarten, or daycare centers. Preprimary programs, include kindergarten and preschool programs, provide educational experiences, whereas childcare runs daycare programs that exclude educational programs. This factor plays a major role in deciding an appropriate enrollment program. Every day, a huge number of children are being enrolled in daycare centers; this demands an efficient system to manage the regular activities of kids. Therefore, the scope of the childcare management system is gaining momentum across the world. Thus, it drives the childcare management software market.

Upcoming technological developments in the childcare system

The availability of features such as video streaming, ChatBot, and many more are anticipated to provide ample growth opportunities to the existing players offering childcare management software. The integration of the aforementioned features helps parents monitor their child along with continuous communication. In case of any emergency, parents can convey their message directly to the admin of daycare center/preschool through video streaming or ChatBot. Due to rapid technological advancements, companies such as Kindyhub, Eleyo, KinderCare, and Procare are focusing on innovation. Therefore, creating a huge opportunity for the childcare management software market in the forecast period.

Solutions Segment Insights

The childcare management system market by the solution is segmented into family and child data management, attendance tracker, accounting, time and activity management, nutrition management, and others. The accounting feature of the childcare management software consists of family accounting and agency accounting. Family accounting is the accounts receivable and billing software developed for daycare providers, childcare centers, and preschool administrators. Under family accounting, it shows family account balance, account activity reports, bank deposit reports, aging reports, and other billing reports. These factors resulted in the steady growth of the childcare management software market.

Deployment Segment Insights

The childcare management software market, by deployment, is segmented into on-premises and cloud. The increasing number of attractive cloud-based solutions is among the stimulating factors prevailing in the current market scenario. The apps and software of childcare management enable both schools/kindergarten to send photos, videos, newsletters, and other essential stuff to parents/guardians. Thus, these factors are driving the childcare management software market across various applications.

Strategic Insights

Some of the market initiatives were observed to be the most adopted strategy in the global childcare management software market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:



2019: iClassPro announced a partnership with Sweet Peas Educational Gymnastics to promote physical, social and cognitive development in children 6 months to 6 years old.



2018: KidCheck announced Check-In Passes feature which creates various pre-paid options for members to purchase childcare ahead.



2017: HiMama released childcare software which offers new management feature for child care administrators.

GLOBAL CHILDCARE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION



Global Childcare Management Software Market – By Type

On-Premises

Cloud



Global Childcare Management Software Market – By Solution

Family & Child Data Management

Attendance Tracker

Accounting

Time & Activity Management

Nutrition Management

Others



Global Childcare Management Software Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia UK Rest of Europe

APAC China India Japan Australia Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

SAM Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM





Global Childcare Management Software Market – Company Profiles

Bloomz Inc.

Eleyo

Himama

iclasspro

Kidcheck

Kindyhub

Kwiksol Corporation

Oncare

Softerware, Inc.

Tadpoles LLC.

