Blockchain in Retail Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2026

Global Blockchain in Retail Market is valued approximately at USD 0.15 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy CAGR of more than 84.6% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Blockchain is a technology used to store the information digitally in a public database, which uses distributed databases and cryptography to record and secure transactions. Blockchain is used for majority of industrial concerns such as supply chain management, transparency, guaranteeing authenticity, reducing counterfeits, smoothing logistics, and providing fast delivery. Factors such as increase in demand for transparent transactions and smart contracts are likely to propel the growth of the market. The rising spending on blockchain across world, rising adoption of the blockchain technology in the retail industry, rising efficiency, speed in retail as well as supply chain transactions and reduced total cost of ownership are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the Worldwide spending on blockchain solutions is expected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2018 to an estimated $15.9 billion by 2023. However, uncertain Regulatory and compliance Environment is the major factor restraining the growth of global Blockchain in Retail market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd.

Bitfury Group Limited

Cognizant, Infosys Limited

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Platform

Services

By Application:

Compliance Management

Identity Management

Loyalty and Rewards Management

Payments & Smart Contracts

Supply Chain Management

Others

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Blockchain in Retail Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Blockchain in Retail Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Blockchain in Retail Market: Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Blockchain in Retail Market, by Component

Chapter 6. Global Blockchain in Retail Market, by Application

Chapter 7. Global Blockchain in Retail Market, by Organization Size

Chapter 8. Global Blockchain in Retail Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

9.2.2. Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd.

9.2.3. Bitfury Group Limited

9.2.4. Cognizant, Infosys Limited

9.2.5. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

9.2.6. Microsoft Corporation

9.2.7. Oracle Corporation

9.2.8. SAP SE

9.2.9. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Chapter 10. Research Process

