Water Scooter Market Analysis, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, and Growth Forecast To 2027

A water scooter is a watercraft that the rider stands on or sits on it. Water scooters are also known as diver propulsion vehicles (DPVs). Water scooter has the ability to increase the diving range and rise in use of water scooters for underwater exploration; these factors are significantly contributing toward the growth of the water scooter market. An increase in inclination towards scuba diving and other water sport activity is driving the growth of the water scooter market. A wide range of applications of water scooters in rescue operations is also fueling the growth of the water scooter market.

Water scooters are the recreational watercraft or personal watercraft, which consists of a platform on which the rider drives. They are used to carry out the adventures on the sea coasts; also, they are used by the coast guards to ensure the safety and security at the beach coast. Hence, raising the demand for the water scooters market. However, underwater safety issues may hamper the growth of the market. Increasing demand for an underwater scooter due to scuba diving is further propelling the growth of the water scooter market. An upsurge in demand for efficient water scooter and increasing recreational activity has foreseen during the last three years and is expected to grow in the upcoming year that creates a lucrative opportunity for the market player of the water scooter market.

The “Global Water Scooter Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the water scooter industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview water scooter market with detailed market segmentation by propulsion type, vehicle type, application, and geography. The global water scooter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading water scooter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the water scooter market.

The global water scooter market is segmented on the basis of propulsion type, vehicle type, application. On the basis of propulsion type the market is segmented as fuel operated, battery operated. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as underwater, abovewater. On the basis of application the market is segmented as personal, commercial, military.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global water scooter market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The water scooter market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting water scooter market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the water scooter market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the water scooter market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from water scooter market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for water scooter in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the water scooter market.

The report also includes the profiles of key water scooter companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP)

– Dive Xtras Inc.

– DiverTug

– Kawasaki Motors

– Nellis Engnieering, Inc.

– SubGravity

– SUEX SRL

– Torpedo Inc.

– TUSA

– Yamaha Motor

