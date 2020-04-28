VVT & Start-Stop Systems Market 2020, COVID 19 Breakdown Impact, Industry, Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026

Global VVT & Start-Stop Systems Market is valued approximately at USD 51.75 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7% over the forecast period 2019-2026. VVT & start-stop systems are used to stop the engine when the car is stationary and not in use. The systems are integrated in modern cars mainly to reduce emission of greenhouse gases and fuel consumption. The system uses computer and sensors to detect the vehicles� stationary condition and halts the spark and fuel supply to the engine. The engine is restarted when the brake is released or the clutch is engaged. This process takes place automatically, but the driver can opt to turn on and off the system by using the start/stop button. This saves a significant amount of fuel and increases vehicle performance. Hence, the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and stringent government rules for emission drive the market growth. Kyoto Protocol, a treaty signed by the U.S. and other developed countries in 1997 and effective since 2005, that obliges them to cutback greenhouse gas emission. U.S. and other countries have also called upon the developing nations to contribute in the implementation of international carbon reduction efforts. Further, the rising fuel prices across the globe has forced the manufacturers to develop fuel-efficient technologies further fuels the market growth. However, the systems increase the number of start-stop cycle of the vehicle which increases the wear of the engine declining the life of the vehicle. Also, along with the wear of the engine, the high costs of the systems hinder the market growth. Although, the increasing production of the hybrid vehicles across the globe presents an opportunistic market for the VVT start/stop systems. As per international Energy Association, EV outlook of 2019, the Plug in Hybrid electric cars and passenger light-duty vehicle (PLVDS) stock amounted to 2 million units in 2018 which is expected to increase to 6 million units by 2020 and projected to reach 33 million units by 2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Valeo (France)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

BorgWarner Inc. (US)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Eaton Corporation

Aptiv Plc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Cam-Phasing

Cam-Phasing Plus Changing

BAS

Enhanced Starter

Direct Starter

ISG

By Valvetrain:

Dual Over Head Cam (DOHC)

Single Over Head Cam (SOHC)

By Fuel Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

Electric

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

