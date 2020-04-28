Third Party Logistics Market : Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2020 – Agility, DB Schenker Logistics, Deutsche Post DHL, TNT Express, Kuehne + Nagel International

Third Party Logistics Market Size, Status, Business Future Scenarios and Brief Analysis 2020-2027

The global Third Party Logistics market is valued at 67700 million USD in 2019 and is expected to reach 93900 million USD by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2020 and 2027.

Top Leading Companies of Global Third Party Logistics Market are Agility, DB Schenker Logistics, Deutsche Post DHL, TNT Express, Kuehne + Nagel International, Expeditors International of Washington, C.H Robinson, ACP Freight Services, J.B. Hunt Transport, CEVA Logistics, UPS, SNCF Logistics

Increasing advancements in e-commerce across the retail sector is expected to drive the growth prospects for the global 3PL market in the forthcoming years. Some of the major factors responsible for the expansion of the e-commerce sector includes the increased adoption of the Internet and mobile services. Also, it has been observed that elements such as efficient inventory management and quick delivery are important for the operational success of this sector. As a result, the demand for efficient delivery systems, inventory management, small package deliveries, individualized shipping time, and freight forwarding are increasing, driving the third-party logistics market size

The leading players of Third Party Logistics industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The leading market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among Third Party Logistics players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics offered in this report will be precise and useful guide to shape the business growth.

Global Third Party Logistics Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Third Party Logistics Market on the basis of Types are:

DCC

DTM

ITM

Logistics Software

This report segments the Global Third Party Logistics Market on the basis of Applications are:

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Retail

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Others

Regional Analysis for Third Party Logistics Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Global Third Party Logistics Market is analyzed across key geographies namely North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Table of Content:

Third Party Logistics Market Research Report 2020-2027

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Third Party Logistics Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Third Party Logistics Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Third Party Logistics Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Third Party Logistics Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Chapter 9: ………….Continue to TOC

