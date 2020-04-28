Global Antivirus Software Market Size study, By Application (Individual Users, Enterprise Users and Government Users) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Antivirus Software Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Antivirus software is defined as the software that helps in preventing, detecting, removing the malware and other virus from the computer systems. This antivirus software comes with an auto update feature that allows the systems to check the new threats. Further, government initiatives for proliferation of mobile devices, cyber security along with the rise in the number of internet users have encouraged the users to adopt antivirus software to their mobile devices. As a result, the adoption of antivirus software would increase as it offers distinctive features such as information protection, advanced threat protection and endpoint security. The growth of the market is primarily driven by growing number of cybercrime and cyberattacks along with the international cybersecurity strategies addressing enterprise cyber security. For Instance: as per the Data Breach Investigations Report in 2018, Verizon revealed that approximately 58% of all cyberattacks target small businesses. Similarly, the U.S National Cyber Security Alliance reveals that, 60% of small companies are unable to sustain their business more than 6 months following a cyberattack. Thus, the need to combat the cybercrimes is observed thereby, aiding the growth of the market. However, presence of pirated software is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Symantec Enterprise

McAfee

AVG

Avast Software

ESET

Bitdefender

Fortinet

F-Secure

G Data CyberDefense AG Trend Micro

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Individual Users

Enterprise Users

Government Users

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

