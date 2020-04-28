Global 3D Scanning Market 2020 Growth, Innovations, Demand, Size, Revenue, Emerging Trends, Players, Type, Applications, New Development and Forecast 2026

Global 3D Scanning Market is valued approximately at USD 4.60 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. 3D Scanning is the process which captures the 3-dimensional attributes namely, length, width and height of the object along with the characteristic information such as color and texture. The scanners used in the process capture the dimensions using laser, lights or X-rays by creating point clouds which aid in the 3D representation of the scanned objects using software. The use of 3D scanning helps in saving time, cost and efforts mainly during a manufacturing process by improving the quality of the output. Hence these are widely utilized in the aerospace & defense, healthcare, construction, entertainment & media and several other industries. The different applications of 3D scanner include reverse engineering, rapid prototyping, quality control/inspection, face and body scanning, digital modeling which are penetrating the market growth. Further, Increasing Need to Capture Large Volume Of 3D Data for Modelling and Analysis has led the adoption of 3D Scanning across the forecast period. Also, with the advancement in the technology and the R&D expenditure increasing at a substantial rate across the world is expected to fuel the demand for 3D Scanning. However, the high initial set-up costs for 3D scanning hinder the market growth. Although, the rising trends of Mixed Reality, Internet of Things and rising conjunction between wearable devices in automotive fabrication and aerospace designing act as a supporting factor for the market growth. While the growing demand For 3D Metrology Across Various Industries present a lucrative opportunity for the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nikon Metrology

Autodesk Inc.

Hexagon AB

FARO Technologies

David Vision Systems GmbH

Basis Software Inc.

Artec 3D

Fuel3D Technologies Limited

Creaform Inc.

GOM GmbH.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Entertainment and media

Aerospace and defence

Medical and healthcare

Civil and Architecture

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

By Services:

Reverse Engineering

Quality Inspection

Rapid prototyping

Face Body scanning

By Range:

Short range scanner

Medium range scanner

Long range scanner

By Type:

Optical scanner

Laser scanner

Structured Light scanner

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

