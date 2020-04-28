Global 3D Printing Powder Market Size study, by Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical & Dental), by Type (Metal, Plastic, Ceramic) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global 3D Printing Powder Market is valued approximately USD 412.22 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. 3D Printing is the process of manufacturing a product by depositing material layer by layer. It is fundamentally additive rather than subtractive in nature. 3D printing powder is a raw material used in the 3D printing process. Powders made out of various materials like thermoplastics, metals, ceramics and biochemicals are used in 3D printing process to create desired products. Products manufactured out of 3D printing are weight saving and requires less time to manufacture when compared to traditional methods of manufacturing. For instance, a 3D printed metal bracket of an aircraft has 50-80% less weight when compared to the one manufactured by conventional process. This can result in fuel saving of about USD 2.5 million yearly. Therefore, advantages such as light weight product manufacturing and time saving capabilities, 3D printing powder market is expected to witness a surging trend over the forecast period. Further, the technology enables engineers to design parts that incorporate complex geometry. The parts manufactured by 3D printing process are casted out in a single piece that results in high strength and durability. Moreover, 3D printing process requires less work force, produces less waste and has a less environmental impact than conventional machining. These advantages are increasing the adoption of 3D printing in several industries including aerospace, automotive and healthcare which is further resulting the 3D printing market growth. However, initial high cost of printers, requirement of skilled personnel to design 3D models and manufacturing job losses are some of the factors likely to restrain the 3D printing powder market growth over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Metal

Plastic

Ceramic

By Application:

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive

Medical & Dental

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

