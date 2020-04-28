COIVD-19 Impact Analysis on Omega 3 Market | Insights on Strategies of Key Players

The global omega-3 market generated a revenue of $19.7 billion in 2019, and is further expected to reach $49.7 billion in revenue by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period (2020–2030). According to the categorization made based on end user, the dietary supplements category is predicted to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the widespread consumption of dietary supplements due to the increasing consumer awareness about the requirement of food supplements and the adoption of healthier lifestyles.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/omega3-market/report-sample

One of the biggest trends being witnessed in the omega-3 market is the growing trend of veganism and the resultant consumption of plant-based supplements. The consumers showcasing the inclination toward turning vegan are also exhibiting a shifting consumption trend toward plant-based omega-3 supplements. They are also more likely to accept these supplements.

Due to the consumer’s preference for quality sources, the omega-3 market is witnessing an increasing incorporation of plant-based options. As a result, it is expected that the demand for plant-based supplements will witness massive surge over the next decade. Furthermore, due to the increase in concerns raised over the safeguarding of marine ecosystems and biodiversity, the prominent players in the market are developing vegetarian alternatives to fish oil, which is the primary source for omega-3.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=omega3-market

North America and APAC are together, expected to hold more than 71.0% share cumulatively in the global omega-3 market in 2030. In North America, the numerous health benefits of omega-3 are pushing the demand for these supplements. The growth of the market in APAC is primarily due to the increasing demand for the omega-3 supplements in India, China, and Australia. The widespread consumption of fish oil, growing utilization of omega-3 in the pharmaceutical industry, and the increasing awareness among the people about the benefits of omega-3 are other factors augmenting the demand for these supplements.