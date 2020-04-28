Big Data as a Service Market 2020, COVID 19 Breakdown Impact, Industry, Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026

Global Big Data as a Service Market is valued approximately at USD 8.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Big Data as a Service is a combination of cloud computing platform and big data analytics technologies that offers analysis of large and complex datasets over the internet or as a hosted service. Big data as a service help user to reduce the cost and time for the deployment of big data projects and enable organizations to manage big data on the cloud and allows departments to easily access data. Rapid demand in industries to gain actionable insights from big data and growth on data due to digitization and automation are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per Statista, the global demand for data storage was 400 exabytes and supply for data storage was 400 exabytes in 2009 and is anticipated to rise 42,700 exabytes of demand for data storage and 24,800 exabytes of supply for data storage in 2020. Further, Bdaas solutions to enhance roi and decision-making capabilities and rising advancements of cloud Ai, MI, Iot and Advanced analytics is opportunistic factor for this market. However, complexity in extracting valuable insights out of humongous data source is the major factor restricting the growth of global Big Data as a Service market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP

Teradata Corporation

SAS

Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Deployment Type:

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Ecommerce and Retail

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Big Data as a Service Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Big Data as a Service Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Big Data as a Service Industry Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Big Data as a Service Market, by Component

Chapter 6 Global Big Data as a Service Market, by Organization Size

Chapter 7 Global Big Data as a Service Market, by Deployment Type

Chapter 8 Global Big Data as a Service Market, by Industry Vertical

Chapter 9 Global Big Data as a Service Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 10 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 11 Research Process

