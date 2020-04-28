Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market 2020, COVID 19 Breakdown Impact, Industry, Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026
Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market is valued approximately at USD 977 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.61% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Anti-money laundering (AML) software refers to a solution, that enables financial institutions and banks to monitor customer behavior for suspected criminal financial activities through automated processes. Also, this software provides the real time alert to report the criminal activities in order to improve the operational efficiency and enhance of security measures of the organizations. Additionally, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software to witness prominent growth owing to the increasing cases associated with money laundering and rising deployment of AML solutions in banks and other financial institutions. For Instance: as per the DW Organization in 2018, Government’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) reported around 77,252 cases of money laundering across Germany. Also, governments are also incorporating various initiatives and plans to control money laundering cases. For Instance: According to the Department of Finance (Canada) in February 2018, the department has reviewed Canadas anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing region. The regime involves 13 federal agencies and departments, eight of which received dedicated funding totaling around $70 million per year to play a significant role in efforts to detect and prevent money laundering and terrorist financing. Through this, Canadian government aims to combat money laundering to promote the safety and security along with the integrity of the financial system. However, risk of security breaches is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Request a sample report on Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market: https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/3/7617
Major market player included in this report are:
Accuity Inc.
ACI Worldwide, Inc
AML Partners LLC
BAE Systems PLC
Experian PLC
FICO
Fiserv, Inc.
Global RADAR
Infrasoft Technologies Ltd.
Lexis Nexis
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Deployment Type:
On-Premise
Cloud
By Software Type:
Transaction Monitoring Software
Currency Transaction Reporting Software
Customer Identity Management Software (CIM)
Compliance Management Software
Sanction Screening Software and Case Management Software
By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
Place the Order of Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Research Report: https://martresearch.com/paymentform/3/7617/Single_User
Some Points from Table of Content
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market: Industry Analysis
Chapter 5 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market, by Type
Chapter 6 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market, by End-Use
Chapter 7 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 9 Research Process
For More Enquiry @ https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/3/7617
For More Details Email Us: [email protected]