Aerial Work Platform Rental Market 2020, COVID 19 Breakdown Impact, Industry, Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026
Global Aerial Work Platform Rental Market is valued approximately at USD 16.47 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.21% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Aerial work platform rentals are the lift systems that can be rented for fulfilling several utilities in construction & building maintenance, social events, telecommunication, transportation, logistics, government and other sectors. Installing and repairing ductwork, installing structural features at height and high up wiring are some of the major applications of the aerial work platform in the construction and building maintenance industry. The market growth is primarily driven by rise in construction of residential and commercial buildings. Additionally, growing government investments in construction of stadiums, airports and other buildings are boosting the growth of the market. For instance: Indian government has planned to invest USD 14 billion in construction of 100 new airports across the country by 2024. Additionally, this systems are widely employed in factories & manufacturing plants for material handling applications and for maintenance & installation of telecom poles, overhead lines, transformers, street lights, & power cables, and other associated infrastructure, which are likely to propel the demand for these equipment in the near future. However, lack of awareness and shortages of trained workforce to operate equipment are expected to hamper the market growth.
Major market player included in this report are:
AFI Uplift
Ahern Rentals
Aichi Corporation
AJ Networks
AKTIO Corporation
All Aerials
Ashtead Group
AWP Rental Company
Blueline Rental
Boels Rental
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Boom Lifts
Scissor Lifts
Vertical Mast Lifts
Personnel Portable Lifts
By Application:
Construction
Telecommunication
Transportation & Logistics
Government
Others
By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
