Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market 2020 Promising Growth and Precise Outlook – H&R, Nynas, Total, CPC, IRPC, CNOOC, Shandong Tianyuan Chemical

H&R, Nynas, Total, CPC, IRPC, CNOOC, Shandong Tianyuan Chemical, ATDM, Suzhou Jiutai, and Other.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

High Sulphur TDAE

Low Sulphur TDAE

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Car Tyre

Commercial Car Tyre

Treated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

TDAE is a kind of aromatic extract as a raw material for tyres, and is a DAE that is further refined to meet the HSE criteria. This makes it the alternative that most closely resembles DAE from a chemical perspective. MES is mildly refined paraffinic base oil, sufficiently refined to meet HSE requirements, but not as closely related to DAE as TDAE, and therefore it doesn’t display characteristics and performances as similar to DAE as TDAE does.

H&R accounted for 35.27% of the Global Reated Distillate Aromatic Extract (TDAE) production volume market share in 2015. Other players accounted for 20.83%, 12.94% including Nynas and Total.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe. They have unshakable status in this field. Major consumption market mainly located in China takes the market share of 33.17% in 2015, Europe followed by with 25.64% in 2015.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

