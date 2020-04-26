Technology Spotlight: Automotive Night Vision

Anis a system which uses a thermographic camera to increase the perception of the driver during traveling distance in darkness or in the challenging weather, beyond the reach of the vehicle’s headlights. Cadillac Deville was the first to introduce this technology in the year 2000. This technology enhances the optical devices operate in three modes: thermal imaging, and active illumination, image enhancement. The Automotive night vision system is a combination of NVDs (night vision devices) such as GPS, Radar, Lidar Sensor, infrared cameras, etc are used to sense and detect objects. The technology improves vision range at night or in low/blur light situations. This system also incorporates animal detection alert and pedestrian detection alert. Night Vision Systems and dynamic spotlight illumination features to make the system more effective