Current Scenario of AI-Enabled Drug Discovery And Clinical Trials Market 2027 | Top Key Players are Siemens AG (Germany), Quest Diagnostics Inc. (U.S.), Hologic, Inc.

This report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of +25% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The market has evolved dramatically with increasing drug development expenditure and growing synergistic activities.

“Biopharmaceutical companies are the major end users of the AI-enabled drug discovery and clinical trials market in terms of revenue share. The biopharmaceutical companies market share is expected to increase up to $2,692.8 million. However, the usage of the solutions is expected to increase in contract research organizations and academic & research centers in order to streamline the workflow of the facilities and improve the quality of care.”

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:

Accutar Biotechnology Inc., AiCure, LLC, Ardigen, Atomwise, Inc., Benevolent AI, Berg, LLC, Berkeley Lights, Inc., BioAge Labs, Inc., Biovista, Inc., C4X Discovery Holdings Plc, Clinithink Ltd, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cyclica Inc., CytoReason, and Concerto HealthAI.

Geographically, this report is equipped with detail study of all the major geographic regions around the globe. The regions which are considered for the study are, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Production, consumption, market share, revenue in terms of USD, market growth of AI-Enabled Drug Discovery And Clinical Trials market in these particular region is mentioned in detail for the forecast period.

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global AI-Enabled Drug Discovery And Clinical Trials Market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the AI-Enabled Drug Discovery And Clinical Trials Market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

Table of Contents:

Global AI-Enabled Drug Discovery And Clinical Trials Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

AI-Enabled Drug Discovery And Clinical Trials Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

AI-Enabled Drug Discovery And Clinical Trials Market Forecast

