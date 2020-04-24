The New Report “Cold Chain Logistics Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The UK cold chain logistics market size was valued at $4.55 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $24.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.6% from 2019 to 2026. The meat, fish and sea food segment accounted for the highest share in 2018 and is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth rate during the forecast period.

The global Cold Chain Logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

AGRO Merchants Group, Bring Logistics UK Ltd., Chiltern Cold Storage Group Ltd., Ice Co Storage & Logistics, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, New Cold

The report analyzes factors affecting Cold Chain Logistics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America.

By End User

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Bakery & Confectionary

o Dairy & Frozen Desserts

o Meat, Fish and Sea Food

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cold Chain Logistics Market Size

2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Cold Chain Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cold Chain Logistics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cold Chain Logistics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Revenue by Product

4.3 Cold Chain Logistics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Breakdown Data by End User

