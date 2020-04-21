Procurement Analytics Market by Component, Application Area (Supply Chain Analytics, Risk Analytics, Spend Analytics, Demand Forecasting, and Contract Management)- Global Forecast to 2023

Procurement Analytics Market 2019 Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2023. This report also provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, limits and advancements. Furthermore, this research report categorizes the market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The Global Procurement Analytics Market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.6 Billion in 2018 to US$ 4.1 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during the forecast period.

#Key Players-SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), SAS (US), IBM (US, Coupa Software (US), Zycus(US), BRIDGEi2i Analytics (India), JAGGAER (US), Rosslyn Data Technologies (England), Genpact (UK), Tamr (US), Simfoni (US), BirchStreet (US), Proactis (UK), and Sievo (Finland).

“Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

The Procurement Analytics Market by service includes professional and managed services. Further, professional services have been classified into consulting, training and education, integration and deployment and support and maintenance services. These services help clients understand their procurement related processes effectively. The solution segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period.

“Increasing deployment of cloud-based procurement analytics solutions in SMEs to drive the market during the forecast period”

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the increasing adoption of pay-as-you-go model to manage IT infrastructure as per their requirements. SMEs are concerned about the expenditures of deploying on-premises procurement analytics solutions and contracting skilled staff, and IT teams for their maintenance and hence are leaning towards cloud-based analytical solutions for improving their profit margins and efficiencies. Though SMEs are small in terms of their size, they cater to a large number of customers globally. Limited budgets make the SMEs more susceptible to revenue losses due to high spending, irregular procurement channels, and improper supply chain management.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

APAC includes major economies, such as India, China, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan, which are rapidly deploying the procurement analytics solution. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC procurement analytics market is gaining traction, as the region is witnessing an increasing demand for cloud-driven analytical solutions, resulting in higher investments and technological advancements in various industry verticals. SMEs as well as large organizations in the APAC region have become more aware of procurement analytics solutions and services and started adopting them to enhance their supply chain, organization spend, reporting and other procurement processes.

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in the market with information about the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall procurement analytics market and its sub segments. It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better their positions and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

