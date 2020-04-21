Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Orthopedic materials are defined as materials used for internal fracture fixation; biomaterials are used for manufacturing bone implants. Biomaterials are composed of organic or synthetic materials. Biomaterials help in repairing the structural integrity of the damaged bones and joints. The biomaterials are implanted to perform the role of pre-existing damaged tissues such as bones, ligaments and tendons. Some of the key factors that have a major impact on the orthopedic biomaterials market are growing acceptance of biomaterials with more research and development assisting the market growth.

Orthopaedic surgeries are on a rise, high healthcare expenditure and disposable income of emerging market are also driving the market. High number of bone and joint related degenerative problems is one of the major drivers. The implants are used in the case of diseases such as osteoporosis, arthritis, tumors, trauma, tissue injuries and other bone related issues.

The market is segmented on the basis of products, application and biomaterials type. The biomaterials type includes metals and non-metals. Metals include stainless steel, titanium and cobalt alloys; non metals include ceramics, polymers and composites. Application of biomaterials includes orthobiologics, joint replacements, Viscosupplementation and others. Products include bone allografts, aligned bone matrix, machined bones, bone morphogenetic protein, synthetic bone substitute and others.

The market is driven by high expenditure in the research and development field. New biomaterials are being developed which are more compatible to human body. One of the major issues faced by manufacturers, physicians and patients alike is the biocompatibility of the products. Manufacturers are working on various new biomaterials and developing tissue reengineering techniques. Polymer based biodegradable biomaterials are being produced at a higher volume such as polyglycolic acid and polylactic acids. These polymers can easily be placed, as the implants are removed the callus strength increases. The hardware removal is not necessary therefore reducing the cost. High prevalence of age related lifestyle diseases and increasing number of elderly population is also driving the market.

North America has the highest market share whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the future. The market is highly competitive and consists of some major player such as Genzyme Corporation, Carpenter Technology Corporation, and Materion Corporation. Ulbrich Stainless Steel & Special Metals, Inc., Heraeus Medical Components, CeramTec (a subsidiary of Rockwood Holdings Inc.), Ceradyne, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Bayer, Purac Biomaterials and others.

Companies Profiled

1. Genzyme Corporation

2. Carpenter Technology Corporation

3. Materion Corporation

4. Ulbrich Stainless Steel & Special Metals, Inc

5. Heraeus Medical Components

6. CeramTec (a subsidiary of Rockwood Holdings Inc)

7. Ceradyne, Inc

8. Kyocera Corporation

9. Bayer

10. Purac Biomaterials

11. DSM Biomedical Inc

12. Evonik Industries AG

13. Cam Bioceramics BV

14. Ticona GmbH

15. Osteotech, Inc

16. Starch Medical, Inc Landec Corporation

17. Biomet

18. DePuy Synthes

19. Medtronic

20. Stryker

21. Wright Medical Group

22. Zimmer Holdings

23. Etex Corp

24. Invibo PEEK biomaterial solutions

25. Biocoat Incorporated

26. Biocomposites Ltd

27. Collagen Matrix Inc

28. Integra lifesciences Inc

29. NovaBone Products LLC

This Kenneth Research Report covers

1. Historical data

2. Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR upto 2028

3. Industry Analysis

4. Competitive Analysis

5. Key geographic growth data

6. In-depth profiling of companies

