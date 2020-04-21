Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, Salesforce, AspenTech, Dassault Systèmes, Workday and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market.

The Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market size is expected to grow from US$ 3.33 Billion in 2017 to US$ 5.68 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period. This report spread across 142 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 70 Tables and 33 Figures is now available in this market research.

#Key Players- IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (US), SAS Institute (US), HPE (US), TIBCO (US), Tableau (US), Cisco (US), Seven Lake Technologies (US), Petro Cloud (US), WellEz (US).

The CRM Application type has always been one of the highest deployed tools by any industry, as the software facilitates businesses to increase their sales, automate marketing processes, and offer unparalleled customer services. In the oil and gas industry, the application is deployed intensively, and thus, has a very high market share. The need for real-time access to data is rapidly driving the market for cloud CRM applications. Along with the traditional applications for marketing, and sales intelligence and automation, cloud CRM applications also include advanced applications, such as social media and customer engagement management, and collaborative CRM applications.

Major Countries contributing to the growth of the oil and gas cloud applications market in APAC are China, India, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, and Vietnam. APAC continues to witness rampant urbanization and industrialization, which has significantly increased the overall oil and gas consumption. Home to over 60% of the total global population, APAC is estimated to be consuming approximately 25% of the global oil supply.

The Overall trend witnessed in the APAC region is quite favorable for the digitalization of technologies, adoption of IoT, and other smart city projects. Cloud adoption has witness sedan ultra-growth, embraced by diverse verticals, such as BFSI, healthcare, telecommunications, and oil and gas.

Target Audience for Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market:

Consulting companies Investors and venture capitalists Value-Added Resellers (VARs) Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises Third-party providers Consultants/consultancies/advisory firms Professional service providers Automakers GRC solution vendors serving upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of the oil and gas industry SCM solution vendors serving upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of the oil and gas industry ECM solution vendors serving upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of the oil and gas industry ERP solution vendors serving upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of the oil and gas industry CRM solution vendors serving upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of the oil and gas industry

Study Objectives:

The Main Objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global oil and gas cloud applications market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies.