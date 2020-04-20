Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Trends, Segment Analysis and Forecast Report by 2023

The blockchain technology in healthcare market size attained a value of $44.6 million in 2017 and is further expected to witness a CAGR of more than 67.1% during the forecast period (2018-2023¬). This growth is due to the implementation of blockchain in pharmaceutical supply, growing funding and investments in the technology, and increasing number of regulations for safeguarding consumer data. A distributed system which stores records of data transactions completed online is called blockchain. In healthcare, it helps bring together clinical data across multiple healthcare organizations, such as clinics and hospitals.

Download sample copy of this [email protected] http://bit.ly/2MnWFZz

The blockchain in healthcare market is divided into claims adjudication & billing management, drug discovery & clinical trials, prescription drug abuse, drug supply chain management, clinical data exchange & interoperability, and others, in terms of application. Among these, clinical data exchange & interoperability held the largest (40.0%) share of the market in 2017 and is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because the blockchain technology can potentially transform the sharing and storage of clinical information and data across the total care continuum, including healthcare partners, patients, and payers.

The growing investments and funding in the technology is another key factor due to which the blockchain in healthcare market is growing. The technology is attracting major funding and investments from both public and private organizations, owing to its enormous scope and possibilities in the field of medicine. For instance, Akiri, a blockchain health startup, received $10.0 million investment from Health2047, a company funded by the American Medical Association, in January 2018. This grant was expected to be used for the creation of a blockchain-based platform for health data.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry [email protected] https://bit.ly/2zhqLvd

Hence, the rising number of regulations for safeguarding consumer data and increasing investments and funding in the blockchain technology are driving the growth of the market.

GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN IN HEALTHCARE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Clinical Data Exchange and Interoperability

Claims Adjudication and Billing Management

Drug Supply Chain Management

Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials

Prescription Drug Abuse

Others

By End User