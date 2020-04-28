TS2 SPACE supports the critical state infrastructure in Poland

– We always make every effort to ensure the highest level quality of telecommunications services provided by our company. This has earned us the trust of our customers including not only industrial enterprises and state institutions strategic for the country, but also private companies and individuals – says Marcin Frąckiewicz, CEO.

Due to the wide range of satellite telecommunications services provided for entities of strategic importance to Poland, TS2 SPACE has been included in an official list of key entities vital to the operation of critical state infrastructure. The list is maintained by the Government Centre for Security and includes companies that are not part of the critical infrastructure, but are vital to ensuring continuity of its operation. This is of particular importance in supporting activities related to the prevention, counteraction and eradication of COVID-19, other infectious diseases and crisis situations caused by them.

The critical infrastructure is vital to the functioning of the state and the lives of its citizens. As a result of force majeure events or as a consequence of human activities, the critical infrastructure may be damaged and its operation affected, endangering the lives and property of citizens. At the same time, those events may affect the economic development of the country. This is why the security of critical infrastructure is one of the top priorities for Poland.

Critical infrastructure includes:

Energy, fuel and energy supply systems,

Communication systems,

Tele-information network systems,

Financial systems,

Food supply systems,

Water supply systems,

Health protection systems,

Transportation systems,

Rescue systems,

Systems ensuring the continuity of public administration activities,

Systems of production, storing and use of chemical and radioactive substances, including pipelines for hazardous substances.

In short, critical infrastructure shall be understood as both physical and cybernetic systems (including objects, facilities or installations) necessary for minimal operation of the economy and the state.

