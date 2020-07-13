Astonishing growth in Wearable medical devices market is thriving worldwide by top key players like Activeinsights, Garmin Ltd, Apple Inc., Lifesense, LifeWatch AG, Samsung, Sotera Wireless, Fitbit

Technological advances in medical wearables are expected to lead the global wearable medical device market. The global wearable medical devices market is expected to reach $ 111.895.6 million in 2019, with annual average growth of 13.8% over the forecast period by 2027, to $ 235 million.

The increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders worldwide and the increasing need for home-based healthcare solutions are key drivers of the growth of the wearable medical devices market. In order to increase the sedentary lifestyle of the elderly population and the incidence of diabetes and hypertension, it is necessary to constantly monitor physiological parameters such as blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Portable wearable medical devices provide doctors with real-time data access and point-of-care diagnostics. In addition, the number of smartphone-based applications connected with wearable medical devices is increasing rapidly, doctors’ preference for wireless connectivity is increasing, and awareness of physical health is expected to accelerate market growth over the forecast period.

Request For a Sample [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=239

Key industry participants in the global wearable medical devices market are Activeinsights, Garmin Ltd, Apple Inc., Lifesense, LifeWatch AG, Samsung, Sotera Wireless, Fitbit, Omron Healthcare, and Monica Healthcare among others.

Companies in the wearable medical devices are focusing on emerging wearable medical devices markets such as India and China. In this direction, in April 2019, Fitbit, the U.S. based multinational company announced to introduce Fitbit Ace 2, Versa Lite Edition, Fitbit Inspire, and Inspire HR products in the Indian subcontinent.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global wearable medical devices market. The market has been analyzed from the scope of demand as well as supply. The analysis of demand covers market revenue across regions and further also across all the major countries. The analysis of supply covers the major wearable medical devices market market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In product wearable medical devices market segment, activity monitors held more than 25% of market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at robust CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the activity monitors is attributed to rise in sedentary lifestyle and increased market activity. Geriatric population requires continuous care, which will fuel market growth in near future.

In devices type segment, wristbands is estimated to grow with CAGR of above 13% over the projection timeframe, owing to increase in awareness among individuals regarding physical fitness. Wristbands manufactured by fitbit are the popular product in the category.

In application, sports and fitness expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period. The high rate of growth is due to increase in obsession of people with the physical fitness to improve the quality of life.

Asia pacific region in the wearable medical devices market is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The presence of huge population suffering with cardiovascular and diabetes related disorders in the countries such as China and India would be high growth impacting factors.

Partnership, collaboration, expansion and acquisition are some of the strategies adopted by companies to expand their reach and gain competitive advantage.

Enquiry Before [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=239

Key Market Segments of wearable medical devices market are

By Product

Vital sign monitor

Heart rate monitor

Activity monitor

Electrocardiograph

Sleep Monitor

Wearable fetal monitor and obstetric device

Neuromonitoring device

Electroencephalograph

Electromyograph

Pain management wearable medical device

Glucose monitoring wearable device

Respiratory therapy wearable device

Wearable medical devices market By Application

Sports and fitness

Remote patient monitoring

Home healthcare

By Devices Type

Watch

Wristband

Ear Wear

Others

Wearable medical devices market By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email Id: [email protected]

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

Follow Us on Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteMarketsInsights/

https://twitter.com/AbsoluteMI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/absolute-markets-insights/

https://plus.google.com/117657938830005040584

Market Forecast to 2026, wearable medical devices Market Future Innovation, wearable medical devices Market Future Trends, wearable medical devices Market in Asia, wearable medical devices Market in Australia, wearable medical devices Market in Europe, wearable medical devices Market in France, wearable medical devices Market in Germany, wearable medical devices Market in Key Countries, wearable medical devices Market in United Kingdom, wearable medical devices Market is Booming, wearable medical devices Market Latest Report, wearable medical devices Market Rising Trends, wearable medical devices Market Size, wearable medical devices Market Size in United States, wearable medical devices Market SWOT Analysis, wearable medical devices Market Updates, Google News