Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast to 2027 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

Antiviral drugs are used in the treatment of an infectious disease caused by a virus. The viruses are responsible for illnesses such as HIV/AIDS, influenza, herpes simplex type I (cold sores of the mouth) and type II (genital herpes), herpes zoster (shingles), viral hepatitis, encephalitis, infectious mononucleosis and the common cold. Antiviral drugs are different from the antibiotics that are specifically used in the treatment of viral infections. These drugs are prescription medicines that include pills, liquid, an inhaled powder, or an intravenous solution. Antiviral drugs are different from antibiotics, which fight against bacterial infections.

The antiviral drugs market is anticipated to grow due to the key driving factors such as increase in the incidence rate of viral infections, increasing awareness and rising demand for better treatment across the globe. However, rise in R&D activities and development of newer & advanced formulations, such as vaccines and combination therapy are likely to grow the market during the forecast period.

Leading Antiviral Drugs Market Players:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Cipla Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma

Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The Antiviral Drugs Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and offers exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Antiviral Drugs Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

