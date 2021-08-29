Digital Therapeutics Market Rising Trends, New Technologies and Forecasts 2027

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Digital Therapeutics market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2025. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence Digital Therapeutics the development rate of the Digital Therapeutics market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Global digital therapeutics market, based on the application is segmented into diabetes, cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disease, respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, musculoskeletal disease and others. In 2017, diabetes segment held the largest share, by application. The segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, since there has been an increase in the incidence of diabetes across the globe.