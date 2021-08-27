The global privileged identity management market accounted to US$ 1496.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.8 % during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 16331.6 Mn by 2027.

The growing trend of SaaS-based privileged identity management has a significant positive impact on market growth. Vendors are highly focused to offer advanced SaaS-based solution with value-added services to attract new customers. Businesses are increasingly adopting these solutions because of the various benefits such as the provision of instant access and the availability of pay-per-use models. SaaS-based privileged identity management solutions automatically get an update with the latest features, thereby enabling them to respond to the latest security threats. With the increasing complexities of access management and privacy management, the demand for SaaS-based privileged identity management solutions is increasing. Moreover, the increase in demand for SaaS-based privileged identity management solution has also outpaced the demand for traditional software and services based privileged identity management solution.

The global privileged identity management market is heavily captured by several established companies as well as smaller Tier 2 companies across the globe. These companies are facilitating to meet the constantly increasing demand for advanced privileged identity management from their respective clients. Attributing to the fact, the solution integrators are pressurizing the market players operating in the Privileged identity management market to design customized privileged identity managements with advanced features, these privileged identity management market players are increasingly focusing on partnerships and developments.

The global privileged identity management market by geography is segmented into six region including north America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global privileged identity management market in 2017, followed by APAC. In addition the, China and Japan are the two key countries in APAC region which are expected to significantly drive the privileged identity management market and also expected to continue its dominance in terms of CAGR throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The report segments the global privileged identity management market as follows:

Global Privileged identity managements Market – By Component

• Solution

• Services

Global Privileged identity managements Market – By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud

Global Privileged identity managements Market – By End-user

• IT & Telecom

• Government

• BFSI

• Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Privileged identity management Market – By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Russia

o U.K

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

o Japan

o South Korea

o China

o Australia

o India

o Rest of APAC

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

• South America (SAM)

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of SAM

