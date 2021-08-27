North america aircraft heat exchanger Market Growth and key Industry Players, 2020 Analysis and Forecast

The growth in aircraft has increased substantially as the airlines in the developed countries are ordering increased number of aircraft to meet the continuously growing air travel demand. Due to the growing demand for several aircraft, the need for its numerous systems and equipment such as heat exchanger has also increased. The two most commonly used heat exchanger widely used in the aviation sector is flat tube and plate-fin. Both play an essential role in aviation application. However, plate-fin heat exchangers are widely used in the aviation sector due to its compactness, low weight, and high effectiveness. These exchangers are extensively used around the globe for several decades. Furthermore, plate-fins also enable for lower pressure drops, which is a significant advantage for industry such as aerospace. Hence, the increase in the demand of plate-fin heat exchanger worldwide is predicted to drive the demand for aircraft heat exchangers.
Currently, the U.S. is dominating the aircraft heat exchanger market in terms of installation, which in turn boost the demand for aircraft heat exchanger market. The country is a leading manufacturer of general aviation equipment such as small aircraft, helicopters, and business jets. The U.S.’s aerospace industry observed a shift in manufacturing investment. The country currently accounts for nearly 40% of global aircraft production, which is the highest as compared to other countries across the globe. Some of the world’s largest manufacturers of aircraft, namely Boeing and Airbus, have their manufacturing bases established in the U.S. The presence of a huge number of aircraft manufacturers are significantly creating the demand for aircraft heat exchanger.
NORTH AMERICA AIRCRAFT HEAT EXCHANGER MARKET – SEGMENTATION
North America Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market by Type
- Flat Tube
- Plate Fin
North America Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market by Aircraft Type
- Fixed Wing Aircraft
- Rotary Wing Aircraft
North America Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market by Application
- Engine
- Airframe
North America Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
North America Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Companies
- BOYD Corporation
- Collins Aerospace
- Honeywell International Inc
- Jamco Corporation
- LiebherrGroup
- Meggit Plc
- TAT Technologies Inc.
- Triumph Group
- Wall Colmonoy
- Woodward Inc.
