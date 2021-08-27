“Low Power Wide Area Network Market” provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. The Low Power Wide Area Network Market Report provides a regional analysis of the market. The regional analysis focuses on manufacturers, suppliers, segmentation according to the application, major players, customers, and furthermore. The competitive data type analysis includes capacity, market share, profit margin, market growth, consumer consumption, imports, exports, revenue, etc. Marketing strategies, manufacturing processes, policies, industry chain that are changing the wave of the market are also catered in the report.

The global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market accounted for US$ 986.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 53.2% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 28746.5 Mn in 2025.

By Connectivity Technology

LoRaWAN

Weightless

Sigfox

NB-IoT

Wi-SUN

By Services

Professional

Managed

By Application

Smart Streetlight

Smart Metering

Smart Building

Smart Waste Management

Smart Parking

Asset Management & Tracking

By End-User

Smart City

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Logistics and Transportation

Agriculture

Consumer Electronics

Following Key Factors of Low Power Wide Area Network market:

Key Developments in the Low Power Wide Area Network Market: The investigation likewise incorporates the key improvements of the market, containing R&D, coordinated efforts, associations, and territorial development of the main working in the market on a worldwide and local scale. Key Features in the Market: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. Analytical Tools in the Market: Low Power Wide Area Network Market report incorporates the precisely examined and evaluated information of the key business players and their degree in the market by methods for various explanatory tools.

In addition, the report discusses Low Power Wide Area Network business strategies, sales and market channels, market volume and buyer’s information, demand and supply ratio across the globe. The report segments the worldwide Low Power Wide Area Network based on the type of product, end users, and regions. It describes the performance of an individual segment in Low Power Wide Area Network growth.

The report offers exhaustive analysis of the Low Power Wide Area Network market with different subjects that will help players to create powerful growth strategies and strong position in the industry. It provides complete mapping of the behaviors of market participants and the vendor landscape. Readers are also provided with information on important sustainability strategies that leading companies adopt when operating in the Low Power Wide Area Network market. In addition, the analysts have provided thorough assessment of the impact of these strategies on market growth and competition.

Leading Key Players:

Nwave Technologies, SIGFOX, Semtech , LORIOT.IO, Link Labs, Waviot, Ingenu , Actility, Weightless, Senet.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1. INTRODUCTION 18

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 18

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 18

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 20

3. LOW POWER WIDE AREA NETWORK (LPWAN) MARKET LANDSCAPE 23

3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 23

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 24

3.2.1 Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market – By Connectivity Technology 25

3.2.2 Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market – By Services 25

3.2.3 Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market – By Application 25

3.2.4 Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market – By End-user 25

3.2.5 Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market – By Geography 26

3.3 PEST ANALYSIS 27

3.3.1 North America PEST Analysis 27

3.3.2 Europe PEST Analysis 29

3.3.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis 31

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis 33

3.3.5 South America PEST Analysis 35

4. LOW POWER WIDE AREA NETWORK (LPWAN) MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS 37

4.1 KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 37

4.1.1 Long life cycle and reduced maintenance cost offered by LPWAN 37

4.1.2 Declining prices of communication modules and sensors is expected to increase the IoT use cases 37

4.1.3 Exceptional benefits and support offered by LPWAN Standards 38

4.1.4 Rising incidences 2G/3G switch-off are encouraging the end-users to shift to other alternatives 38

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 39

4.2.1 Highly Fragmented and Uncertain Market Landscape 39

4.2.2 Limitations regarding unlicensed spectrum 39

4.2.3 Lack of Clarity for LPWAN business model 39

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITY 40

4.3.1 Real-Time Communication demands by the IoT ecosystem to generate significant growth opportunity for the market 40

4.3.2 Significant growth through smart waste management application in smart cities 40

4.4 KEY MAREKT FUTURE TRENDS 40

4.4.1 Inter-Technology Communication 40

4.4.2 Support for High Data Rate 40

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS 41

Continue……

