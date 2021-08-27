As the number of air travelers has surged since last few years, it has significantly impacted the airline retailing market. Airline passenger growth rate is the major tailwind for the growth in airline retailing market. The changing economies of developing countries and increasing the purchasing power of customers is positively impacting market growth. During the last 15 years, the global air passenger increased by around 5% year-on-year. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the number of air passenger is expected to double between 2016 and 2035. Aviation demographics are undergoing substantial changes, with new-age groups taking center stage. Generation Y is increasingly spending more time traveling and are expected to be the key customer for airline retailing.

EUROPE AIRLINE RETAILING MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Europe Airline Retailing Market by Retail Type

Pre-boarding

Post-boarding

Europe Airline Retailing Market by Shopping Type

Accessories

Alcohol

Beauty Products

Merchandise

Others

Europe Airline Retailing Market by Carrier Type

Full Service Carrier

Low Cost Carrier

Europe Airline Retailing Market by Country

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

UK

Rest of Europe

Companies Mentioned

Air Asia Group

Air France

British Airways PLC

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Easy Jet PLC

Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd.

Qantas Airways Limited

Singapore Airlines Limited

Thai Airways

The Emirates Group

