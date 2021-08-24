Why the Eyebrow Growth Products Market is set to explode?

Eyebrow growth products is an important accessories of beauty for women and men, where it adds a sense of manliness, enhance looks and make more attractive and appealing to women. Eyebrow growth products market has high growth prospects due to the availability of a variety of products such as shampoo and conditioners that enhanced lifestyle. There has been a significant rise in gender-neutral beauty products with figure stood up to nearly 40% of adults aged 18-22 have shown interest in global alone in 2018. So, the future for eyebrow growth products looks promising. The major companies are adding more innovative techniques in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on the fastest-growing verticals for the beauty and cosmetics industry.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Eyebrow Growth Products Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Eyebrow Growth Products Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Eyebrow Growth Products. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are LOREAL Group (France), Max Factor (United States), Estee Lauder (United States), Opera(PIAS) (Norway), THEFACESHOP (South Korea), Benefit (United States), CHANEL (France), LVMH (France), DHC (Japan) and Shiseido (Japan).

In June 2019, Vegamour launched a CBD serum and nutraceuticals to promote healthy hair growth for the lash, scalp, and brow. It is used to reduce stress and anxiety, improves sleep quality and help the body to produce less cortisol.

“According to the US Food and Drug Administ­ration (FDA) Regulations, three of its eye care products such as RapidLash Eyelash Renewal Serum (RapidLash), NeuLash Active Eyelash Technology (NeuLash) and NeuveauBrow Active Eyebrow Technology are considered as drugs based which is not safe and efficacious.”

Market Trend

Value Oriented Consumers

Market Drivers

Increasing Urbanization and Change in Lifestyle

Rising Disposable Income

Opportunities

Introduction of New Product and Devices Boost the Market Growth

Growing Demand for Organic Ingredients Such as Rice Protein and Peony Root Complex

Restraints

Lack of Awareness among Customers

High Cost associated with Eyebrow Growth Products

Challenges

Stiff Competition among Major Players

Side Effects associated with Eyebrow Growth Products Such as Skin Allergies and Others

The Global Eyebrow Growth Products Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



by Type (Serum, Eyebrow Conditioner, Eyebrow Enhancer), Application (Supermarket, Hypermarket, Retail Shops, E-Commerce, Others), End Users (Men, Women)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

