Smart Parking Systems Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth By 2025

Global smart parking systems market is expected to grow from US$ 398.6 million in 2016 to US$ 1,462.3 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2017 and 2025.

Smart parking systems address critical parking issues, by making it easier for drivers to park their vehicles without wasting time and fuel. Smart parking systems avail their users with real-time information regarding available parking spaces across the city, thereby reducing the traffic congestion caused due to mismanaged parking spaces. Amano Mcgann, Smart Parking Ltd., Xerox, Cisco and Urbiotica are among the major players operating in this market.

Smart parking market is expected to grow US$ 1462.3 million by 2025 from 398.6 million 2016. Off street parking is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Presently, almost 68% of the smart parking systems are off street parking. Off-street smart parking solutions are majorly utilized by governments and municipalities, corporate institutions, commercial institutions and transport facilities. Globally off-street parking is considered as a cost-effective and convenient parking solution.

Smart parking market by end-user industry is segmented into transport facilities, government & municipalities, commercial institutions and corporate institutions. Increasing number of vehicles running on road, surging sizes of vehicles in the luxurious segment, and decrease in the available parking space are influencing the traffic congestion, making it an alarming issue globally.

Global Smart Parking Systems Market is propelled by the Off-street Parking Segment

Technological advancements such as use of mobile applications for parking guidance systems, enhanced ticketing and payment solutions and significant growth in adoption of smart parking systems by commercial and corporate institutions are the factors expected to boost the demand for off-street parking management system market. This type of parking is beneficial to both short as well as long term parking users.

However, high initial deployment cost of off-street parking systems is expected to restrict the growth of the market. The off-street parking segment leads the global smart parking systems market currently and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Amano McGann, Inc.

Smart Parking Ltd.

Urbiotica

Skidata AG

Swarco AG

Parkmobile, LLC

Nedap N.V

Kapsch

Xerox Corp.

SWARCO AG

Global Smart Parking Systems – Market Segmentation

By Parking Site

Off-Street Parking

On-Street Parking

By Components

Hardware

Software

Service

By End-user Industry

Transport Facilities

Governments & Municipalities

Commercial Institutions

Corporate Institutions

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



