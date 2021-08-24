IoT Security Market Is Set To Garner Staggering Revenues By 2025

IoT security market is expected to grow from US$ 8.4 Bn in 2017 to US$ 30.9 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.6% between 2017 and 2025.

Network security market comprise largest market share among all five security types and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The demand for network security solutions is highly influenced by rising demand for security solutions for the cloud technology. Also, intensive use of virtualization has raised the vulnerability of networks to certain threats such as, malware or defective processes that are reducing the efficiency of the hypervisor.

IoT Security market by application is segmented as smart home, connected car, information & communication technology, smart factories, BFSI, smart retail, smart healthcare, smart transportation, wearable and others.

The growing security concern in BFSI industry sector in order to safeguard user identity and theft of financial data are some of the trends contributing to the growing IoT security market. Almost all the end-user application segment are gradually moving towards digitalization and are becoming more friendly to smart devices and internet network, which is rising the security concern and use of IoT security solution.

