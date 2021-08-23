Vaccination have been proven to be an effective way of reducing disease burden in the pets and farm animals. It has also been a key tool in maintaining animal health and welfare. The vaccines continue to play a significant role in the development of safe, effective, and quality vaccines as well as acts a preventive health measure among animals. Effective vaccinations are available for multitude of diseases in the animals, although the complex nature of vaccine production can lead to technical difficulties in its development.

The “Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of veterinary vaccines market with detailed market segmentation by vaccine type, technology, and geography. The global veterinary vaccines market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading veterinary vaccines market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The veterinary vaccines market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as increasing globalization leading to outbreak of several animal diseases, technological developments in vaccines, and increasing demand for animal protection therapeutics. In addition, initiatives undertaken by various government and non-government organizations for animal health care & protection is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Top Players:

1.Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

2.Merck KGaA

3. Zoetis Inc.

4. Eli Lilly and Company

5. Bayer AG

6. Ceva

7. Virbac

8. NEOGEN CORPORATION

9. Biovac

10. ImmuCell Corporation

The global veterinary vaccines market is segmented on the basis of vaccine type, technology, and geography. Based on vaccine type, the market is segmented as livestock vaccines and companion animal vaccines. On the basis of technology, the global veterinary vaccines market is segmented into, live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and conjugate vaccines.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global veterinary vaccines market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The veterinary vaccines market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting veterinary vaccines market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the veterinary vaccines market in these regions.

