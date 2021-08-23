Neuromodulation Market Overview by Top Players as Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation, etc | by 2027

These devices contain small electrodes that are placed on the spinal cord, brain or the peripheral nerves. Neurological disorders such as, cerebrovascular diseases, Alzheimer disease and Parkinson’s disease affect the neurological functioning of the body and hence can be treated with the help of neuromodulation.

Neuromodulation is the process of regulating the activity of nerves by controlling the physiological level of neurotransmitters. These modifications are brought about with the help of various devices or by drug infusion.

Neuromodulation Market report also provide an in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market

Top Companies Profiles:

1.Abbott

2. Boston Scientific Corporation

3. Integer Holdings Corporation

4. Magstim

5. Medtronic

6. NeuroPace, Inc.

7. NeuroSigma, Inc.

8. Nevro Corp.

9. Synapse Biomedical Inc.

10. Soterix Medical Inc.

The global Neuromodulation market is segmented on the basis of technology end user. Based on technology, the neuromodulation market is segmented as, external (non-invasive) neuromodulation and internal neuromodulation. The segment of external (non-invasive) neuromodulation is further classified as, respiratory electrical stimulation (RES), transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). Internal neuromodulation is further classified as, deep brain stimulation (DBS), sacral nerve stimulation (SNS), gastric electrical stimulation (GES), spinal cord stimulation (SCS), and vagus nerve stimulation (VNS). Based on end user, neuromodulation market is segmented as, hospitals, clinics and home healthcare.

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on "Neuromodulation Market", from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

