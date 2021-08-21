Digital Transformation market report is an in-depth study on the ICT industry while also explaining what Digital Transformation market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.

IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Capgemini SE, Adobe Systems Inc., Google are turning heads in the Digital Transformation market because of their product launches, their researches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations. This report brings to you all the companies profiles needed to be in the competition for the Digital Transformation market .With the help of SWOT analysis the report tell you about all the market restrain and drivers to be followed in the forecast years 2020-2027 While also explaining what the Digital Transformation- market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.

Download PDF Sample Report Here https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000660/

Digital transformation is the change associated with the application of the digital technology in all the aspects of the human society. This enables new types of innovations and creativity in specific domains rather than simply enhancing and supporting traditional methods. Currently, digital transformation is being highly adopted by different industry verticals in all the regions. Especially, in North America, the adoption or shifting of the industry verticals towards digital transformation is very high as compared to every other region.

Digital transformation solutions helping the companies to reach out to large masses is one of the major factor that will drive the growth of the market. Also, constantly evolving customer experiences encourage the companies to adopt digital solutions. However, issues related to the security and privacy affects the adoption of the digital solutions by major industry verticals. Moreover, factors such as Space for implementation across SMEs provides significant opportunity to the players in the value chain, and Increasing adoption of digital solutions by different industry verticals offers huge scope to the market to expand is expected to generate remarkable opportunities to the industry players in the future.

Competitive Landscape: Digital Transformation Market

IBM Corporation

Accenture PLC

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Capgemini SE

Adobe Systems Inc.

Google Inc.

Dell Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Get Discount on this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000660/

The global market for digital transformation has been segmented on the basis of component, which include solution and services. Solution segment is further divided into mobility, big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, IoT, and others, and the services segment is further divided into professional services and managed services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is categorized into cloud and on-premise deployment. On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into BFSI, healthcare, education, retail, IT & Telecom, logistics & transportation, manufacturing, and others.

Chapter Details of Digital Transformation Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Digital Transformation Market Landscape

Part 04: Digital Transformation Market Sizing

Part 05: Digital Transformation Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]