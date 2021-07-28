Valves, Actuators and Positioners Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2020 – 2027

Valves, actuators and positioners are widely used in air & gas and aerospace industry. Valves are the main controlling equipment that control the flow of a fluid or a gases through a pipe. Actuators are devices which convert electrical, pneumatic or hydraulic energy into mechanical energy. Positioner monitors and controls the movement of system based on signals and pre-defined conditions. In addition to an actuator, a positioner can also be used to control a valve.

The major driver influencing the growth of valves, actuator and positioner is the pressure control across valves, maintenance ability, efficient aircraft and increasing demand for civil aerospace. Lack of expertise in the field can act as the restraining factor in the market. Since the number of civil passengers are increasing, the civil aerospace market is forecast to grow in the coming years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Pentair PLC, Emerson Electric Co, Flowserve Corporation, Rotork Controls Inc., AUMA Riester GmbH & Co. KG, Cameron International Corp, General Electric Co., Metso Corp., Kingston Valves, and Apollo Valves – Conbranco Industries Inc.

The “Valves, Actuators and Positioner Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the valves, actuators and positioner industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global valves, actuators and positioner market with detailed market segmentation valves type, actuator type, positioner type, application and geography. The global valves, actuators and positioner market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global valves, actuators and positioner market based on valves type, actuator type, positioner type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall valves, actuators and positioner market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Valves, Actuators and Positioners Market Landscape

4 Valves, Actuators and Positioners Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Valves, Actuators and Positioners Market Analysis- Global

6 Valves, Actuators and Positioners Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Actuator Type

7 Valves, Actuators and Positioners Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Valves Type

8 Valves, Actuators and Positioners Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 -Positioner Type

9 Valves, Actuators and Positioners Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 -Application

10 Valves, Actuators and Positioners Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Valves, Actuators and Positioners Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

