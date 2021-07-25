Air Suspension is a type of a vehicle suspension system based on air pressure mechanism. Air suspension comprises of various component such as compressor, spring, electronic sensors, shock absorber and others. Air suspension in automotive vehicle provides better ride, quality and comfort as compared to conventional suspension. Increasing demand for air suspension in motor vehicles is fueling the growth of Air suspension.

key air suspension market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Continental AG, thyssenkrupp AG, Wabco Holdings Inc., Hendrickson International Corporation, Dunlop Systems and Components, Hitachi Ltd., Mando Corporation, BWI Group, Accuair Suspension and Firestone Industrial Products.

The major driver influencing the growth of air suspension are maneuverability, better control of the vehicle, comfort and stability whereas the high cost of development and maintenance associated with air suspension can act as a restraining factor in the market. Increasing demand for luxury busses and premium cars will boost the market of air suspension in coming years.

The “Air Suspension Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the air suspension industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global air suspension market with detailed market segmentation by vehicle type, component, technology and geography. The global air suspension market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global air suspension market based on vehicle type, component and technology. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall air suspension market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table OF Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Air Suspension Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Air Suspension Market- By Vehicle Type

3.2.2 Air Suspension Market- By Component

3.2.3 Air Suspension Market- By Technology

3.2.4 Air Suspension Market- By Region

3.2.4.1 By Countries

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South America – PEST Analysis

4 Air Suspension Market- Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Air Suspension Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Air Suspension Market Overview

5.2 Global Air Suspension Market Forecast and Analysis

……….

