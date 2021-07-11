Endodontic Consumables Market Trends & Forecast Till 2027 | Leading companies are Dentsply Sirona, FKG Dentaire SA, Ivoclar Vivadent, EdgeEndo

Endodontic procedures include root canal, fixing teeth, and dental trauma, among others. Dental issues are increasing day by day, especially in developing countries. Endodontic consumable is medical devices that are used in the treatment of dental caries. These include dental sundries and small equipment. Small equipment consists of a high and low-speed handpiece, diagnostic system and others.

Increasing prevalence of dental cavities and increasing awareness regarding personal hygiene are driving the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing alcohol consumption and tobacco consumption in low-income countries are causing dental diseases. Moreover, increasing government programs and disposable income in developing countries, further driving the growth of the market. Advancements in the field are offering lucrative growth opportunities for the market. For instance, in 2017, Dentsply Sirona launched X-Smart IQ digital endodontics ecosystem for professionals.

Download sample pdf copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009284/

Leading players are:

– COLTENE Group

– Kerr Corporation

– Dentsply Sirona

– DiaDent Group International

– FKG Dentaire SA

– Ivoclar Vivadent Inc

– MANI,INC

– EdgeEndo

– Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd

– Septodont

The global endodontic consumables market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented into endodontic file, obturator, and permanent endodontic sealer. Based on end user, the market is segmented into dental clinic and hospital & dental academic research institute.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global endodontic consumables market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The endodontic consumables market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009284/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]