Disposable Medical Supplies Market Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Key Players Nipro, ANSELL , Halyard, Sempermed

Increasing hospital-acquired infections worldwide, and increasing antibiotic resistance are significant drivers for the growth of the market. For instance, as per the European Union, in the EU, around 4,100,000 patients are anticipated to acquire a healthcare-associated infection every year. Increase incidences of chronic diseases, aging population and government regulations to provide quality healthcare services are boosting the growth of the market.

Disposable medical supplies comprise apparatus, gloves, gowns, syringes, and consumables, among others. These are essential in hospital settings and helps in reducing hospital-acquired infections. Some of the widely used disposable medical supplies include bandage, drapes, syringes, suction catheters, and others.

The global disposable medical supplies market is segmented on the basis of, type, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into diagnostic supplies, dialysis consumables, radiology consumables, infusion products, intubation & ventilation supplies, hypodermic products, sterilization consumables, nonwoven medical supplies, wound care consumables, and others. Based on application the market is segmented into cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, ophthalmology, gynecology, urology, orthopedics, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics/ ambulatory surgery centers, research institutes and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global disposable medical supplies market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The disposable medical supplies market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

