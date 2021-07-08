Hearing Aids Market size, share, growth 2020: Widex India Private Limited, Sonova, Sivantos , GN Store Nord A/S, MED-EL, William Demant Holding A/S, Cochlear

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global hearing aid market based on products and technology. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall hearing aid devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Leading players are:

Zounds Hearing, Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc., Widex India Private Limited, Sonova, Sivantos Pte. Ltd., GN Store Nord A/S, MED-EL, William Demant Holding A/S, Cochlear Ltd., and Rion Co., Ltd. among Others.

Hearing aid is a medical device used to amplify the sound so that the person can clearly hear. Various hearing aids products available in the market are bone-anchored systems, canal hearing aids, in-the-ear (ITE) hearing aids, cochlear implants, behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing aids, and receiver-in-the-ear (RITE) hearing aids among others.

Technological advancements in hearing aids and rising incidences of hearing problems across the global population are the major drivers which are likely to propel the growth of Hearing aid market. Escalating levels of noise pollution globally and growing geriatric population are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

