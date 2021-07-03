Industrial Coatings Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes | PPG Industries, RPM International, Teknos

Industrial coatings are type of specialty paints and coatings which offers specific characteristics to the surface. It has wide number of application in various end-use industries which comprises of lifestyle products, automotive, consumer electronics, construction among others. These type of paints and coatings have higher performance and durability and is also involved in offering biocompatible protections as well as anti-microbial properties. Various properties of Speciality paints and coatings are anti-abrasion, UV protection, anti-corrosion, and chemical resistance among others. Rapid urbanization coupled with increasing per capita income among consumers, rising demand for speciality paints and coatings from automotive, wood furniture and marine industry is fostering the market for industrial coatings market

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Industrial Coatings Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Industrial Coatings Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Industrial Coatings. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Jotun A/S (Norway),Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (United States),AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands),The Sherwin-Williams Company (United States),Teknos Group (Finland),PPG Industries, Inc. (United States),RPM International Inc. (United States),Tikkurila Oyj (Finland).

Market Trends: High-Performance Durability as Compared to Traditional Paints and Coatings

Surging Demand for End use Specific Coating Solutions

Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Customer needs such as High Performance, Improved Durability, and Extended Service Life

Rising Need for Environment Friendly Coatings

Growing sales of Luxurious Automobiles

Challenges: Stringent Regulatory Policies is Posing a Challenge for the Market

Environmental Challenges in reference to Wastewater Discharge

Sluggish Growth of Automotive OEM, Machinery and Construction industries

Restraints: Fluctuating Price Associated With the Use of Raw Materials

Water-Based Coatings, as Well as Paints Application, is a Time-Consuming Process

The Global Industrial Coatings Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Water-based, Solvent-based, Powder, Pre-treatment), Application (General Finishes, Wood, Heavy Duty Equipment), End users (Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Wood, Packaging), Resins (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Industrial Coatings Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Industrial Coatings market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Industrial Coatings Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Industrial Coatings

Chapter 4: Presenting the Industrial Coatings Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Industrial Coatings market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Industrial Coatings Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Industrial Coatings Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



