Concentrated milk fat is the concentrated milk fat, butterfat, or the fatty portion of fatty globules. Concentrated milk fats have better flavor, improved consistency, and smooth texture compared to regular milk. It is used in the preparation of a number of delicacies and is used to cut costs by replacing the uses of butter or milk. The use of concentrated milk fats in chocolates and ice creams is well known.

Concentrated Milk Fat market – key companies profiled California Dairies, Campina Original, Darigold, Fonterra Co-operative Group, G and R Foods, Grassland Dairy, Hoogwegt U.S., JLS Foods International, Lactalis Ingredients, Pine River Dairy.

Concentrated milk fats have longer shelf life than milk and cream and hence are extensively used in the food and beverage industry to manufacture products ranging from chocolates to frozen desserts. Concentrated milk fats have revolutionized the dairy industry as concentrated milk fats are used across varied countries in making fudges, toppings, cold cake desserts, soups, sauces, etc. The increasing consumption of concentrated milk fats by the end-use industries involved in food and beverage production is anticipated to spur the demand for concentrated milk fats. The increased affordability and ease of availability of milk and allied products, including concentrated milk fats, have to consumers has led to soaring consumption of concentrated milk fats at the consumer level. The increasing intake of concentrated milk fats by consumers in developed, as well as developing countries, is anticipated to propel the concentrated milk fat market in the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global Concentrated Milk Fat market. The growth of Concentrated Milk Fat market in this region is primarily attributed to the rising spending on nutrient-enriched functional foods as well as supplements. Moreover, the criticality of the Concentrated Milk Fat in infant food in APAC is unparalleled and therefore generates remarkable demand for Concentrated Milk Fat produces. Rising awareness related to the importance and health benefits of Concentrated Milk Fat among the consumers is the main driver for the growth of Concentrated Milk Fat market in the region. This would influence the Concentrated Milk Fat market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing spending power among the consumers is the major factor that provides a lucrative growth opportunity for the Concentrated Milk Fat market players.

