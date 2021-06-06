Specialty Paper Market Size, Share, Key Players & Global Forecast to 2026

Latest Specialty Paper Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.
The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the specialty paper market include International Paper Company, Stora Enso, Nippon Paper Group, Inc, Mondi PLC., Sappi Ltd., ITC Ltd., Domtar Corporation, Glatfelter, Fedrigoni and Munksjo Group. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.
Market Dynamics
Rising demand from the cosmetic, food and beverage sector as it provides moisture retention, pH level, and hygiene which make it appropriate as a packaging material. Moreover, rising disposable income and a busy lifestyle have upsurge the demand. In addition to this, the growing construction industry is also expected to drive the market.
The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.
Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of specialty paper.
Market Segmentation
The entire specialty paper market has been sub-categorized into product type, raw material and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.
By Product Type
- Label And Release Papers
- Printing Papers
- Flexible Packaging Papers
- Rolling Papers
- Décor Papers
- Banknotes And Security Papers
- Others
By Raw Material
- Pulp
- Fillers And Binders
- Additives
- Coatings
- Others
By Application
- Packaging And Labelling
- Printing And Writing
- Industrial Use
- Building And Construction
- Food Service
- others
Regional Analysis
This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for specialty paper market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.
